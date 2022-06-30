The Metropolitan Transportation Authority last week settled two class-action lawsuits with an agreement that schedules handicapped-accessible upgrades over the next 32 years.
The agreements include 81 stations listed in the MTA’s existing five-year capital plan that runs through 2024, and six subsequent plans. The stated aim is to have 95 percent of all stations accessible by 2055.
As of now, the MTA has 472 subway stations. Of those, 126 are fully accessible to customers with disabilities, the elderly and people with things like baby strollers, via elevators and ramps.
While the federal Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, the city’s subway system first opened in 1904, and many of the existing stations are more than a century old.
“No New Yorker should have to worry about whether or not they can safely access public transportation,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement issued by her office. “This agreement between the MTA and accessibility advocates is a critical step towards further expanding accessibility in our subways and serving the needs of New Yorkers with disabilities.”
The MTA has completed accessibility projects at 15 subway stations across four boroughs since 2020, all while the Authority was dealing with a financial crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The agency has awarded contracts for upgrades at another 22 stations and has an additional 13 station projects in the procurement process.
Queens stations listed in the existing five-year-plan include:
• the M-R station at Woodhaven Boulevard;
• Queensborough Plaza;
• the G line at Court Square;
• Beach 678th Street in the Rockaways;
• the A line at Rockaway Boulevard;
• the J/Z line at Woodhaven Boulevard;
• the M-R stations at both Steinway Street and Northern Boulevard;
• the N-W station at Broadway in Astoria;
• the J/Z and M station at Metropolitan Avenue;
• the F station at Parsons Boulevard;
• the E-F station in Briarwood;
• the No. 7 stations at 46th Street-Bliss Street and 33rd Street-Rawson Street; and
• the E-M station at Court Square-23rd Street.
“Even during the dire financial crisis brought on by the pandemic, the MTA prioritized accessibility, leading to the completion of 15 accessibility projects,” said MTA Chair man and CEO Janno Lieber. “There will be 81 more projects in progress by the end of the 2020-2024 capital plan, which includes a historic $5.2 billion dedicated to accessibility upgrades.
“These commitments, combined with recently enacted zoning that incentivizes private developers to incorporate station accessibility projects into their buildings, will help us achieve a fully accessible transit system much faster than ever before imagined,” Lieber added.
He did say all is contingent, of course, on securing the necessary state and federal funding.
Jean Ryan of Disabled In Action New York praised the agreement in Hochul’s press release.
“Disabled In Action has fought to eliminate barriers to full equality for people with disabilities for more than 50 years and is proud to do so here on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Ryan said. “All our members need elevators in the subways, and we need elevators in all stations. Elevators are for everyone.”
Along with station projects already somewhere in the pipeline, the new agreement calls for the addition of 85 more accessible stations by 2035; another 90 by 2045, and a further 90 by 2055.
