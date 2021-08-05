Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that all employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey working in New York will be required to be vaccinated as of Labor Day, Sept. 6, or undergo mandated weekly testing.
Cuomo, at a press conference, said it is part of the state’s adjustment to growing concerns over the Delta variant of Covid.
“The Delta variant does spread very quickly,” Cuomo sad in a transcript of the press conference available on his official website. “ ... If you are vaccinated, you’re less likely to catch it. And you’re very unlikely to be hospitalized.”
He said the infection rate among those who are fully vaccinated is four out of 100,000, while the rate for the unvaccinated is 17 over 100,000.
“Fourfold increase,” he said.
Cuomo said there has to be an all-hands approach to confronting the Delta variant.
“Everybody has to get vaccinated. Outreach, outreach, outreach,” Cuomo said. “Deploy community groups, deploy people who have credibility in the community. Religious leaders ... And incentivize the vaccinations. President Biden, a hundred dollars per vaccine, free pass to the movies, whatever incentives you can come up with.”
Tony Utano, president of Transit Worker Union Local 1200, which represents thousands of MTA employees, said in an email that they will work with the MTA.
“We strongly believe everyone should get vaccinated,” Utano said. “It’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Anyone who has concerns should ask their doctor for advice. We will continue to urge members to get the shot and will work with the MTA to ensure testing options are widely available at work sites.”
Cuomo also is asking private businesses to go “vaccine-only” to both stop the spread and incentivize people to get the shots. He believes school districts should adopt a vaccine-or-test standard for teachers, and said that could become mandatory if numbers keep going up.
“Everything should be on the table and we should start talking about it now because if these numbers rise and start to rise quickly, it can’t be that we’re not ready to move,” the governor said.
