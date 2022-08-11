The Queensboro Plaza subway station will be the first beneficiary outside Manhattan of a program that gives real estate developers zoning considerations in return for building and incorporating subway elevators into their projects.
Grubb Properties, a developer based in North Carolina, will build an elevator into the front ground floor of an apartment building slated for 25-01 Queens Plaza North. The station serves the No. 7, N and W subway lines. The agreement between Grubb and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was approved by the City Planning Commission on July 27.
A spokesperson for Grubb told the Chronicle via email that the elevator will be open to the public 24/7; and that the firm expects to begin accepting residents by early 2025.
The MTA said the agreement has been signed. Grubb also will be responsible for maintenance and operation of the elevator.
“This is a huge win for transit riders, and further proof that Zoning for Accessibility will continue to deliver results for New Yorkers,” said Department of City Planning Director and City Planning Commission Chair Dan Garodnick in a press release with the MTA on Thursday.
“In partnership with the MTA, the City Planning Commission has approved a project that will deliver not only a new elevator and new entryway for transit riders, which is paid for by private developers, but also 400 new homes — 120 of them affordable — across the street. This is the first time these zoning rules have been applied outside Manhattan, and we expect more to come.”
“New York depends on mass transit, and mass transit needs to be available and accessible to all New Yorkers,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber. “The improvements at Queensboro Plaza demonstrate how the MTA is using every possible strategy to make the entire subway system ADA accessible.”
“Few places have been more impacted by the housing crisis in this country than the New York metropolitan area,” said Clay Grubb, CEO of Grubb Properties. “Our company is dedicated to providing quality rental options for those in the middle of the income spectrum.”
Elected officials also were quoted as being on board in the MTA statement.
“New York has been behind the world on transit accessibility, and I am glad major stations like Queensboro Plaza, and Court Square are finally being upgraded,” said state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria). “For New York to thrive, it must have an MTA for All, where everyone can access the subway system to get to work, school and around our city.”
“Accessible public transportation is essential to the bloodline of New York City, connecting us from borough to borough,” said Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside).
“Every new elevator the MTA installs is another mom, like me, being able to bring her child and a stroller onto the 7 train, as well as our seniors and neighbors with disabilities having universal access to fast and cheap transportation. Queensboro Plaza is the gateway to Queens and the MTA’s upcoming elevators will benefit thousands and thousands of subway riders throughout Queens and our city,” Won added.
