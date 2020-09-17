The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday began enforcing a directive from Gov. Cuomo that allows for a $50 fine for those found to be on mass transit without wearing a face mask.
But among transit rider advocates contacted by the Chronicle, the reception has ranged from lukewarm to ice-cold.
A statement issued by Cuomo’s office last Thursday said MTA surveys show more than 90 percent of customers are using masks on subways, buses, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.
The MTA has filed an emergency rule with the New York Secretary of State allowing a $50 fine for refusal to wear a mask on public transit. A 60-day comment period is in effect, after which the MTA Board will consider the public comments and adopt a final rule.
The new rule follows Cuomo’s most recent directive and the nation-leading executive order issued on April 17 requiring all customers and employees to wear a face covering while in the public transit system.
The $50 fine is considered another measure to drive mask compliance even higher. It will be enforced by the MTA Police Department, NYPD and Bridge and Tunnel officers, Cuomo’s office said.
Other MTA employees will not be responsible for enforcement. Mayor de Blasio also has been insistent that the NYPD not partake in mask and social distancing enforcement. The NYPD said in an email that it is committed to its continued cooperation with the MTA, and that officers will continue educate the pubis on avoiding being victims of crime and protecting themselves from the coronavirus outbreak.
“While mask compliance in the MTA system remains very high, we want to make sure that people feel comfortable coming back to public transportation,” Cuomo said in a prepared statement. “I have asked the MTA to come up with an enforcement regimen so people know that not only are the cars clean and the stations clean, but the riders will be acting appropriately. We have to be able to say to the riding public that everyone will be wearing masks — and if they refuse to wear a mask they will be penalized.”
“The goal is to achieve universal mask compliance,” said Patrick Foye, MTA chairman and CEO, in a statement issued by the agency on Monday. “This is about saving lives not generating revenue, and we’ll work with a range of law enforcement personnel to make sure riders are given every possible opportunity to wear a mask. This is about encouraging safety, not punishment.”
“This new policy is intended to give us an additional tool to keep our customers safe,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim New York City Transit president.
The Riders Alliance, in a Tweet posted last Thursday afternoon, was unimpressed.
“More police, more fines, more pain for working-class people without a mask isn’t the way to keep us safe or #savetransit,” the group posted.
Charlton D’souza of Passengers United is OK with the fine in terms of having another tool, but said more is needed.
“A $50 fine will increase compliance,” said D’souza, of Queens Village. “But the MTA still hasn’t solved the homeless problem.”
D’souza would first like riders to be offered free masks and, in the case of homeless riders, have their temperatures taken to see if they might be in need of immediate medical help. D’souza said he himself travels on trains and buses with a packet of spare masks and offers them to his fellow riders.
“They usually say ‘Thank you,’” he said.
But he also said the MTA must be able to deal with maskless passengers who refuse to wear them and situations that could devolve into confrontations.
The MTA says it has made four million free masks available to customers since the start of the pandemic. Any customer in need of a mask can ask a station agent, customer ambassador, conductor or law enforcement officer for assistance.
More than 360 buses on 15 routes have mask dispensers. The MTA says its effort complements a personal protective equipment vending machine pilot across NYC Transit, the LIRR and Metro-North. Machines are located throughout the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.