Contrary to the old joke, the light at the end of the tunnel for a group of business owners in Kew Gardens may not be the headlamp of an oncoming train.
Beginning five years ago, businesses on either side of the bridge where Lefferts Boulevard crosses the Long Island Rail Road just south of the Kew Gardens Station have worried about being uprooted as the LIRR planned to replace the span.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) told the Chronicle Tuesday that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Kew Gardens Civic Association are in negotiations to have the civic operate and maintain the buildings while keeping them open for business and commercial use.
The bridge sits within Comrie’s 14th Senate District. He also serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, which has oversight of the MTA.
Civic association leadership could not be reached for comment, but Comrie said he is optimistic that a mutually acceptable agreement can be reached.
“The group is working to be the managing tenant for those spaces,” Comrie said. “You have a local group involved in making sure that the businesses are helped.”
The transit agency, in an email, confirmed that an agreement is being discussed, though with fewer specific details.
“The MTA is currently in negotiations with a possible master tenant that will rehabilitate, sublet and manage the two buildings containing 14 stores that sit directly above the LIRR tracks on the Lefferts Boulevard Bridge, while also completing any necessary structural work to renovate the buildings,” the MTA said.
Comrie acknowledged that many details still need to be ironed out.
“They’re working on details like maintenance,” Comrie said. “Because there’s a big difference between maintenance needs for the Long Island Rail Road and maintenance for the tenant spaces.”
The MTA declined to provide more details on future bridge maintenance, the original reason stated for plans to replace it
While Comrie is pleased that the Kew Gardens Civic Association won the right to enter negotiations, he said it was far from guaranteed at the start.
“They worked hard putting their proposal together,” he said. “They actually did it in a competitive bid process, not a single-bid process. I’m very pleased that a local group was able to do better than property managers from around the city.”
Behind his counter, Muhammed Arif, owner of the Reo Chemists pharmacy, displays a personalized card he was given for community service four years ago, thanking him for care, kindness and service.
“You are a Life-Line to this Community today and always,” it concludes.
Arif told the Chronicle last week that he knew little beyond the fact that the MTA had recently granted tenants an extension through the end of December.
“I’ve been here 46 years,” he said. “I hope we can stay open.” A number of other business owners on the street either declined to comment or did not respond to messages left when the Chronicle visited on Thursday, Aug. 3.
But Comrie believes the signs are positive.
“I’m optimistic, and I hope this can get done in the next six months,” he said. “With the MTA, with something like this, there are lawyers on top of lawyers. It’s difficult to say if it can be done simply.
“Right now, I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and keep all the parties focused on moving forward.”
