The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is continuing presentations as it reviews plans to redraw bus routes in Queens.
Members of the public are invited to attend. The remaining meetings as of this publication include:
• Thu., March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (workshop), August Martin High School, 156-10 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica;
• Mon., March 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Queens Community Board 8 Transportation Committee, Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke., Hillcrest;
• Wed., March 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone, 12-01 150 St., Whitestone; and
• Thu., March 19, 7-8:30 p.m., North Shore Towers, 272-48 Grand Central Pkwy., Floral Park.
The complete 434-page draft plan can be viewed in its entirety and downloaded online at new.mta.info/system_modernization/bus network/queensbusredesign/draftplan.
An overview, compete with a link to the full draft plan, can be seen at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.
