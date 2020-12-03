The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began its biennial review of fare and toll policy with the first of a series of virtual meetings this Tuesday.
Seven more online hearings are scheduled between today, Dec. 3, and Monday, Dec. 21.
At the MTA’s November board meeting, the agency outlined proposed fare and toll adjustments, as options to be considered [see separate story in some editions]. All proposals will be reviewed by the MTA board and are subject to extensive public input ahead of an expected final vote on fares in January and tolls in February.
The MTA’s Financial Plan assumes fare and toll increases every other year that yield a 4 percent increase in revenue, or 2 percent per year. Under the proposed options, revenue yields could increase by up to 4 percent for fares and up to 8 percent for tolls.
The MTA said in a press release that it is committed to exploring a wide variety of proposals given the ongoing pandemic.
The MTA board will also accept written comments on the proposals via the fare and toll hearing website at new.mta.info/2020hearings and through the MTA’s Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777.
At the virtual public and satellite hearings, CART Captioning and American Sign Language services will be available.
People who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred relay service or the free 711 relay service, and then ask to be connected to the Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777 to speak with an agent.
People who are blind or have low vision can request accommodations on or before Dec. 14, by submitting a request online or by calling the Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777.
Those who need language assistance, or any other accommodations, can submit a request at least three business days before the scheduled hearing date either online or by calling the public hearing hotline or submitting a hearing request. Additional information is available at new.mta.info/2020hearings
Online hearings are scheduled for:
• 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3;
• 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7;
• 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9;
• 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14; and
• 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21.
A virtual satellite hearing dates, which will deal only with public input with no MTA leadership or board members present, will take pace at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8.
