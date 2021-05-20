If it is at all possible, members of Community Board 6 want elevator access to and from the subways as much as if not more than the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Nevertheless, there were numerous questions May 11 when the MTA pitched new zoning regulations that would, in theory, make it easier to get.
Howard Levine of the MTA was in the virtual meeting to make a brief presentation and take questions on the Zoning for Accessibility proposal.
One section, a transit easement certification, would require developers to consult with the MTA to determine if the authority needs an easement on a site to build an elevator, which the agency would control and maintain.
In return, developers could get partial relief from requirements on things like height and setbacks; parking spaces, floor area and open space; use; and streetscaping.
According to the MTA, 136 of its 493 subway stations are accessible.
A second part of the proposal, expanding the areas in which transit improvement bonuses are available to developers, is not applicable within CB 6, according to Land Use Committee Chairman Prameet Kamur.
“We would conduct an analysis to see if this would be a good place for an elevator,” Levine said, though he added a project could be combined with stairs, an escalator or could be as little as a ramp, depending on the need, and things like existing infrastructure such as utility cables and pipes.
Board member Pat Morgan, speaking as a disabled individual, said the logistics of where subway elevators are placed can often be pyrrhic victories for those who need them.
“Sometimes we have to go 200 feet to one elevator, then back another 200 feet,” Morgan said. “For many of us, that can mean the difference in whether we can go out the next day.”
Levine said the location of elevators is dictated by feasibility at a given station rather than cost. He also said underground infrastructure and other conditions can prevent the MTA from installing elevators in what otherwise would be optimal locations at a station.
“Sometimes the infrastructure is not ours,” he said. “We like to make them as direct as possible. Our hope is that this easement can help with that.”
In related business, District Manager Frank Gulluscio told the board he has put in a request to the MTA to use some of its new-found federal money to do some cleanup work at and around its Forest Hills Long Island Rail Road station.
“It’s not kept up,” he said.
Discussing city spending, Gulluscio said Sunday litter basket collections are being resumed by the Department of Sanitation.
And with the city greatly expanding its Open Streets and dining programs, Board Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman read a letter from resident Walter Phillips requesting on behalf of other residents and restaurant owners that the board take advantage.
The letter requested that Austin Street between 71st and Ascan avenues be designated as an open street on weekends; and that Restaurant Row on 70th Avenue be assigned permanently as an open street.
