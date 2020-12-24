New York State and people and agencies residing here will receive more than $54 billion from the new stimulus package that passed in the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate Monday night.
But none was being sought more vociferously by elected officials as the $4 billion that now is slated for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
MTA Chairman Patrick Foye was nothing if not direct Monday in the transcript of an interview with WCBS Radio provided by the agency.
“The MTA will get for 2021 deficit over $4 billion ... and that will put us in a position where we won’t have to dramatically drastically cut back service on subways and buses, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, and lay off 10,000 of our colleagues,” Foye said. “It’s really great news.
Foye in all interviews since Sunday has been quick to praise the work of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). But Schumer, in a statement from his office, said the overall $900 billion package must represent only a beginning.
“Clearly there is more to be done — this is not a stimulus — this is a SURVIVAL bill, and we will fight for more relief under President Biden, because the crisis is not over.”
Foye, speaking with WCBS, agreed, at least when it comes to the MTA, which he said will need another $8 billion to cover projected losses due to still-lackluster ridership numbers.
“We will need an additional $8 billion in federal support in ’22, ’23, ’24 for the aggregate deficits in those years and in those years, everything has to be on the table in terms of being able to solve that deficit,” Foye said. “But for next year great news for MTA customers and employees: There’ll be no drastic service cuts and no layoffs of 10,000 people.”
Foye said ridership decline still remains worse than during the Great Depression.
“So we’re carrying nearly 3 million passengers between subways and buses but that compares to 7.5, 7.6 million in the pre-pandemic time,” he said. “We’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go in ridership.”
Nick Sifuentes, executive director of Tri-State Transportation Campaign, also was sounding hopeful in a statement from the organization.
“The MTA has been decimated by the pandemic and the resulting drop in ridership as New York City shut down,” Sifuentes said. “Unless the agency receives billions in stimulus funds, our subways and buses are at risk — massive cuts and fare hikes would leave our transit system a hollow shell of itself. Transit as we know it will cease to exist.”
Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said the effort to save mas transit took a huge step forward.
“In a harsh political climate, our transit champions Sen. Schumer, Rep. [Hakeem] Jeffries (D-Brooklyn and Queens), and their colleagues in the New York delegation held strong and delivered real relief for riders — more than $4 billion to keep buses, subways, commuter rail and paratransit running,” Plum said.
“Riders organized all across the region and nation and won a reprieve from devastating cuts. Our federal representatives now know that there is no recovery without transit.” Plum also said there is a need for long-term funding once the Biden administration is in place.
In regard to the borough’s two airports, Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ SEIU, said in an emailed statement that he was pleased that the aviation component contains $1 billion to keep contracted airport workers — such as airplane cabin cleaners, terminal wheelchair operators and others — from being displaced.
But he too, said more needs to be done, particularly given the billions given to the airlines.
“Essential workers, including frontline contracted airport workers, need both health and safety provisions and job protection in any stimulus package that moves through Congress,” Bragg said.
He also said the new extended unemployment benefits “are crucial but they should have been larger and made available sooner to deal with the widespread suffering so many Americans are experiencing during this crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.