The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will host two of its four hybrid public hearings on proposed fare hikes and toll increases today, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Links to view the hearings and registration to speak and to submit comments online on the proposed fare increases are available in a June 19 press release on the MTA’s website at new.mta.info.
Subsequent hybrid hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26.
Those wishing to speak also may call the public hearing hotline at (646) 252-6777.
People also can send comments by mail to MTA Government & Community Relations, Attn: Fare Hearings, 2 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Under the MTA’s proposal, a single subway or bus ride would rise from $2.75 to $2.90 in September. Express buses would increase from $6.75 to $7. A seven-day unlimited MetroCard would increase $1 to $34. A 30-day unlimited MetroCard would go from $127 to $132.
