First the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was depending on a divided Congress to reach a political agreement on the next Covid-19 relief bill.
Then the MTA, state and city were counting on Election Day to clarify, based in the results for the presidency and the composition of the U.S. Senate, when or if the funding could be expected.
Now, with both Senate seats in Georgia being decided in runoff elections, no answer is likely to arrive before at least Jan. 5 — or whenever Georgia’s mail-in ballots are counted.
As things stand now, Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, need to win both Georgia Senate sets to take control of the upper chamber; Republicans need only one to stay in power.
For the MTA, the stakes are astronomically high — the agency is talking about more than 9,000 layoffs, fare hikes and reductions in service by as much as 40 percent or more should the agency not receive a $12 billion bailout.
Chairman Patrick Foye last week took the unusual step of pleading the transit agency’s case by sending letters to its contractors and suppliers in the Peach State for support.
“Over the last several years, the MTA has spent approximately $101.4 million with several major companies in the state,” Foye said in a statement on the MTA’s website. “Additionally, at least 11 of the MTA’s largest non-construction vendors have direct operations, subcontractors, or suppliers also based in Georgia, which generate an additional $438 million in annual revenue and provide over 4,500 jobs. We need urgent action from Washington to keep creating jobs, investing in our infrastructure, propelling our economy forward and ultimately building back stronger and better than ever before.”
The MTA said it is currently experiencing $200 million on average in revenue losses every week. It says compounded by the loss of state and local taxes and subsidies that support the organization, the losses leave the MTA with a $15.9 billion projected deficit through 2024.
The day after the letters, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” acknowledged that the MTA does have a significant funding problem and certainly would prefer grants to loans that would incur more debt.
“But again, the MTA can borrow in the market, they’ve borrowed some money from the facilities and they’ve borrowed money outside the facilities,” Mnuchin said. “The markets are open for them.”
He said the MTA needs to coordinate with the state and city governments on acquiring more grants.
Foye, in response, was direct.
“We’re glad Secretary Mnuchin has acknowledged the MTA has a serious and substantial revenue problem, that we have been devastated by the pandemic and that we are the economic lifeblood of New York and the nation,” he said in a statement form the MTA.
“The MTA needs $12 billion in federal relief to avoid the deep cuts we have been talking about that will devastate our customers and cripple our economy. We have been clear since the beginning of the crisis: Borrowing or cutting our way out of this is not an option. We need federal relief and we simply can’t afford to wait any longer.”
Last month, however, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said federal assistance is a must, and that far more is riding on the $12 billion request than the MTA alone.
“The MTA’s financial condition is dire,” DiNapoli said. “With ridership down, debt burden rising and no additional help likely from New York State or New York City, the MTA desperately needs an influx of federal funds or unheard of service cuts and workforce reductions will happen.”
DiNapoli went on to state that failure to fund the MTA immediately “could disrupt maintenance and repairs and increase the MTA’s debt to suffocating levels that could take multiple generations to recover from.
“More than a reliable subway or commuter train ride is at stake. Washington needs to step up to help the MTA if our regional economy is going to fully recover.”
