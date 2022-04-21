The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Queens bus redesign caravan made its first stop in Western Queens on Monday night, hosting about 60 people in a virtual workshop to discuss plans for reworking routes serving Community District 1.
Thirteen other meetings are planned, one for each of the remaining districts.
“We’re here to ensure that we hear what you like and don’t like,” said Cate Contino of the MTA. “We’ll be publishing more feedback. It’s a long journey, and we’re glad you’re here.”
Contino said the proposal is based largely on public feedback received in 2019 when the MTA unveiled its first — and extremely unpopular — bus redesign plan for the borough.
The aim is to speed up trips and increase connections to other bus routes and subways, particularly major transit hubs.
Where a route is changed, maps in the proposal, available online at new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign, show where service would be replaced by different bus lines.
Queens has more than 100 routes, which serve 800,000 riders on a typical day.
Danny Randell, assistant director of government and community relations for New York City Transit, and Nikhil Tangirala, a transportation planner for the MTA, then led a group conversation in a virtual breakout room.
Residents hit on a number of points. Christopher Greis asked that the MTA pay close attention to prioritizing bus service to accessible subway stations, which Randell said was a perfect lead-in to talk briefly about the 70 stations slated for accessibility upgrades in the existing five-year capital plan.
Among the concerns raised by Mitch Waxman of Community Board 1 was the potential damage to small businesses such as coffee shops that are dependent on traffic that is generated by bus stops that could be eliminated. Randell said that goes to the importance of community participation in the plan and offering feedback.
“Nobody knows your communities like you do,” he said.
In some cases where an existing bus line has a portion removed, the bus line taking its place could turn a two-seat ride into a three-seat ride.
The Chronicle asked if the MTA had yet determined if that would mean a rider gets an extra free transfer; or would be required to pay an additional $2.75 fare, thus doubling the cost of a pre-bus redesign ride.
Randell and Tangirala said that still is under discussion among MTA officials.
The full proposal with information on all Queens lines can be found at new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign. People can register for any remaining meetings online at bit.ly/3EzQAE8.
