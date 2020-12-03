The executive director of the Riders Alliance has one word for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as it examines the possibility of fare hikes next spring.
Don’t.
Betsy Plum is calling on Gov. Cuomo to use his sway over the MTA board to avert an increase that she said would disproportionately impact those who can least afford it.
While the MTA regularly has been increasing fares or reworking its fare and toll structures every two years in recent years, it is experiencing staggering losses in ridership and revenue since the Covid-19 outbreak took hold in the city last March.
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye and his leadership team are forecasting a doomsday budget absent a fast $12 billion in relief from Congress. Not only fare hikes but service cuts of up to 40 percent for buses and subways are being considered.
Public hearings began this week [see separate story in some editions]. The budget will be voted on this month, with a vote on fare hikes coming in January.
“Governor Cuomo shouldn’t hike transit fares for essential workers and New Yorkers with no other option, especially as we face the real potential of a second Covid wave,” Plum said in a statement issued by the RA Monday morning. “Now more than ever, the subway and bus fare is a regressive tax. Rather than raising substantial new funds for public transit, higher fares will also drive potential riders away from the MTA and restrict our overall ability to recover economically.”
Proposals on the table include:
• increasing fares on all ticket types to generate income revenues of between 2 and 4 percent;
• eliminating seven- and 30-day passes with the base fare remaining at $2.75;
• eliminating the use of coins on buses in preparation for the continued rollout of the OMNY touchless fare system;
• increasing the “green fee” for new MetroCards from the present $1;
• eliminating single-ride tickets as an option; and
• increasing the base fare for a single-ride ticket by $1.
Recommendations for bridges and tunnels include:
• increasing tolls to as much as $6.70 for E-ZPass users with different charges for non-pass customers;
• assessing different charges based on time of day or on predesignated gridlock alert days; and
• changing some resident discounts and car pool plans.
Speaking last week on CNBC, Foye said Congress needs to see the importance of the requested funding.
“Well, what’s really at stake is the economic revival of the New York City region and to a large extent the national economy,” Foye said in a transcript provided by the MTA.
“The MTA carries 40 percent of public transit passengers in the entire country; New York accounts for slightly under 10 percent of national GDP. If we don’t get federal funding — and our ask is $12 billion over the next several years — our hand may be forced and we may be forced to make service reductions on subways and buses of up to 40 percent ...”
But the Riders Alliance isn’t stopping at no increases. Plum wrote that in order to assure “an equitable recovery” that Cuomo must get the MTA to bring back overnight subway service and hold the line against fare hikes and doomsday service cuts.
Asked how the MTA should pay for its wish list, RA spokesman Danny Pearlstein acknowledged that there could be tough choices ahead.
“There are ways of paying for it without paying for it on the backs of MTA riders and workers,” he said.
He did not rule out a possibility recently floated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wherein the MTA goes into the market for loans.
“Adding more debt isn’t the best option,” Pearlstein said. “But it’s better than raising fares and cutting service.”
Mass transit relief has been held up by the impasse between the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.
Democratic leaders in New York State were hoping a Joe Biden victory combined with a Democratic takeover of the Senate last month would have assured future funding after Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
But Republicans now hold 50 Senate seats and Democrats 48, with both seats in Georgia up for runoff elections on Jan. 5. Republicans need only win one to retain control. Should Democrats sweep in Georgia, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would then be the tiebreaking vote.
