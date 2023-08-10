Toll increases at bridges and tunnels operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority went into effect this past Sunday, Aug. 6.
The increases passed the MTA board July 19. Single rides on subways and buses will rise 15 cents to $2.90 on Aug. 20.
The toll increases will be on the Bronx-Whitestone, RFK-Triborough, Throgs Neck and Verrazzano-Narrows bridges; as well as the Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels.
An E-ZPass trip will increase from $6.55 to $6.94. The price of a toll-by-mail crossing will increase from $10.17 to $11.19.
The agency in its press release said the mid-tier rate will increase from $8.36 to $9.11.
It is charged when an account holder’s E-ZPass is not read due to improper mounting and the toll is collected via license plate lookup.
Discounts for residents of the Rockaways and Broad Channel who use the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges remain in effect.
— Michael Gannon
