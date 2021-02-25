The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board has approved a set of toll hikes amounting to just over 7 percent on average at nine bridge and tunnel crossings.
The hikes, approved in a meeting on Thursday, will go into effect on April 1.
Fares on city buses and subways were untouched.
The cost of a trip over the Bronx-Whitestone, Throgs Neck, RFK/Triborough and Verrazzano-Narrows bridges will increase from $6.12 for an E-Zpass to $6.55; and from $9.50 to $10.17 for Toll by Mail or non-E-Zpass holders.
The same increase will take place at the Queens Midtown and Hugh L. Carey tunnels.
The toll for E-Zpass account holders who improperly use or affix them will be $8.36.
Tolls on the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway Gil Hodges Memorial bridges will rise from $2.29 to $2.45 for E-Zpass users and from $4.75 to $5.09 for nontag holders.
An improperly used or affixed E-Zpass at those crossings will be billed $3.77.
The rate at the Henry Hudson Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx, will increase from $2.80 to $3 for a pass; from $7 to $7.50 for nonpass holders; and $4.62 for an improperly affixed pass.
“Toll discount programs and rebates for Rockaway and Broad Channel residents using the Cross Bay Bridge are being maintained for those who properly use their [New York Customer Service Center] E-Zpass tags,” the MTA said in a press release issued on Thursday afternoon.
“The Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway Bridge toll for Rockaway and Broad Channel residents will increase to $1.60,” the statement continued. “The Cross Bay Bridge toll remains fully rebated for Rockaway and Broad Channel residents properly using their NYCSC E-Zpass.”
The MTA estimates that the increases will net the financially beleaguered agency a $62 million increase in revenue on 2021, and $116 million in 2022, the first year in which the increases will have been in place the entire 12 months.
