Last spring, the new principal of MS 72 decided the time had come for the school to start celebrating Juneteenth.
Ativia Sandusky took over the Wagner-era middle school nestled in the center of Rochdale Village and named for Count Basie and his wife, Catherine, two years ago, just in time for Covid.
Thanks to the pandemic, Sandusky, who’d once lived in the South Jamaica apartment complex, spent her first years at the Basie school running a remote learning operation in a building where no students were allowed.
Juneteenth, the newly recognized federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery after the Civil War, was not only a superb object lesson in Black history.
It also marked the end of the school year — more or less — the first full year since 2020.
It was time to break out the band instruments and the inflatable bumper balls, she told the school staff.
For both teachers and the school’s 262 students, MS 72’s first annual Juneteenth Jamboree — held last Thursday — was a chance to celebrate what they’d all accomplished.
The enrollment at MS 72 — defined for years as a struggling school — is on the rise again, said Sandusky.
“And we did it during the pandemic,” she added. “The parents had faith in us and gave us an opportunity to show what we can do.”
The Juneteenth celebration began with an assembly fashioned to give students a taste of college as it is experienced at the nation’s 107 historically Black colleges and universities.
“We wanted to show the students what it was like,” said Sandusky, including a student marching band, an African dance group and songs of the civil rights era performed by the school choir.
It was after the HBCU program that classes let out and students — sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders — took to the new field behind the school for games, dancing to a deejay and bumper ball horsing around.
“It’ll be an annual event from now on,” said the smiling principal.
