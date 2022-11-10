Principal William Fitzgerald of MS 202 in Ozone Park has been reassigned pending an investigation, the Chronicle has learned.
The school’s website states that the acting principal is now Kelly Barton.
“As a result of a personnel matter Principal William Fitzgerald has been reassigned pending investigation,” a Department of Education spokesperson confirmed last week after an anonymous tip came in that the principal was gone without explanation.
The personnel matter is not known.
“Our district superintendent is working to support M.S. 202 to ensure that students remain successful,” she said.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.