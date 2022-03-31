Cool spring colors and clean lines aren’t just for fashionistas at the Corona Arts & Sciences Academy. Now they’re freshly livening up the walls of the railroad embankment next to the school, thanks to a cleanup and beautification effort led by students in the Publicolor program and area City Councilman Francisco Moya.
Joined in their work last Friday by the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless, Neighbors of the American Triangle and the Sanitation Department, the volunteers cleaned up graffiti that had marred the walls and painted them anew.
Decrying “bad actors” he said cannot be given “free rein to destroy our home” and saluting the CASA students, Moya said in a statement, “We cleaned up the streets, we restored the beautiful work the students did originally, and most importantly we sent a message that together we are stronger and can work to have the neighborhoods we deserve. I am so grateful for all who came out and I will continue to fight to improve the quality of life in my district.”
Moya is joined here at top right by students Sherley, front, and Maria; above by students and Michael Williams of Publicolor; and at right by Williams and Irma Nepomuceno of Publicolor.
(0) comments
