Moving the bill to end NY puppy mills

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) was joined by some furry friends on Feb. 3 to announce that his legislation to prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet shops passed the Domestic Animal Welfare Committee with 17 co-sponsors, many of whom had originally opposed the bill.

“With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for puppy mills that abuse animals to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities,” Gianaris said in a released statement. “I am pleased this important legislation moved out of committee and continues to build momentum with many of my Senate colleagues.”

Known as S4234A in the Senate and as A6298A in the Assembly, the bill seeks to prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by retail pet shops and to authorize collaboration with entities to provide space to showcase animals owned by certain entities for the purpose of adoption. With the Senate committee passing the bill, it now goes to the floor. In the Assembly, it has been before the Committee on Agriculture since March, being amended once in June.

“We have all heard the horror stories of the inhumane treatment that occurs at puppy/animal mills. This is just the first step to stop that industry from continuing these barbaric practices,” Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), who supported the bill in the lower house, told the Chronicle in an email. “I think it has a good chance of passing the Assembly.”

The goal of the bills is to end the mass production of companion pets at what are referred to as “puppy mills,” which the Puppy Mill Project defines as breeding operations that breed dogs for profit, prioritizing financial gain over the health or well-being of the animals. The Humane Society estimates there are 10,000 licensed and unlicensed puppy mills in the United States, which produce and sell over 2 million dogs each year.

Domestic Animal Welfare Committee Chairperson Monica Martinez (D-Hauppauge) had originally opposed the bill, believing that the legislation “would not prevent irresponsible large breeders from operating and instead would ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits at retail locations.” She has since changed her stance, becoming a co-signer with three other former bill opponents.

“Animals are voiceless and we, as policymakers, are tasked with the responsibility to protect them. This legislation encourages the adoption of animals and encourages a stop to the profit making on the backs of these defenseless animals,” said Martinez at the announcement. “We must be their best friend and rescue them as they rescue us; they provide us with unconditional love which no human can provide another.”

“I was absolutely elated to hear the news of the bill passing in the Domestic Animal Welfare Committee in the Senate. We still have a long tough fight ahead of us but we are not giving up!” said animal rights activist Kim Caruana of Our Best Friends Rescue center, who had been pushing for the legislation for years since fostering and rehabilitating multiple puppy mill victims.