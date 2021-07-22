A 4-year-old was left in critical condition after he was struck by a motorist inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park over the weekend.
On Sunday, July 18 just past 5:45 p.m., the young boy was inside the parking lot near the Flushing Meadow Boathouse when someone driving a two-wheeled motorized vehicle hit him, police said.
The NYPD said the driver was speeding when he or she struck the child. The driver then fled the scene.
The child suffered trauma to the head. He was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center and later transferred to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital, where he is undergoing additional evaluations. He remains in critical, but stable, condition.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
