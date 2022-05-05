A 51-year-old woman was gunned down in the doorway of her home on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that just before 2:30 p.m., Giuseppe Canzani, 41, walked up to the home and knocked on the door. When Anna Torres answered, he fired three rounds from a silver, 45 caliber Taurus handgun, striking her twice, said Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan, commanding officer of Detective Bureau Queens South.
He conducted a press conference Wednesday evening alongside 106th Precinct Commanding Officer Jerome Bacchi.
Torres, mother to a son who works in the NYPD, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe the shooting has anything to do with his being on the force, O’Sullivan said.
At least two other family members of Torres were known to be in the house at the time of the shooting.
“We are trying to determine the relationship between the male and the female and that's part of our investigation,” said O’Sullivan.
Sources say that it appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals who did know each other but domestic violence has not been confirmed.
About an hour after the incident, Canzani drove to the 106th Precinct in a black Chevy Traverse, laid the loaded firearm, which has a serial number, on the sidewalk and was taken into custody by the police who were doing station house security.
O’Sullivan said that Canzani made statements to officers and a lawyer came to the precinct but did not mention a motive or confession.
Canzani, a city Department of Transportation employee and resident of 88th Street in Howard Beach, is being charged with second-degree murder and possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.