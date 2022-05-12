A 51-year-old woman was gunned down in the doorway of her home on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park last Wednesday, May 4.
Police say that just before 2:30 p.m., Giuseppe Canzani, 41, walked up to the home and knocked on the door. When Anna Torres answered, he fired three rounds from a silver, 45-caliber Taurus handgun, striking her twice, said Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan, commanding officer of Detective Bureau Queens South.
O’Sullivan conducted a press conference last Wednesday alongside 106th Precinct Commanding Officer Jerome Bacchi.
Torres, mother to a son who works in the NYPD, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe the shooting has anything to do with his being on the force, O’Sullivan said.
Torres leaves behind her husband, mother, and at least two children and a grandchild.
“She was the sweetest person in the world,” her husband, David Aguilar, told CBS New York. “I’m lost without her.”
According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, emergency responders found Torres, who succumbed to a gunshot wound to the neck, in a pool of blood just beyond the entrance to her home.
Two family members of Torres’ are believed to have been in the house at the time of the shooting.
Funeral arrangements for Torres could not be found.
“We are trying to determine the relationship between the male and the female,” said O’Sullivan, about the shooter and victim.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) called the incident a tragedy and said that the “available evidence suggests that it was related to a personal dispute between the victim and her attacker.”
She continued, “This was not a random act of violence between two people who didn’t know each other beforehand, and the perpetrator surrendered himself to the officers of the 106th Precinct shortly after it occurred. He is now in custody, and will be put on trial to face justice for what he has done.”
According to several media reports, Torres was a tarot card reader and Canzani was a repeat customer of hers.
Assistant District Attorney Xhulia Derhemi reportedly said in court that Canzani told a detective, “Anna is a witch.”
Torres’ Facebook page states that she was self-employed as a “spiritual advisor.”
“Can tell you your pass the present and you future. I also have the ability to talk to the dead,” the description reads.
About an hour after the killing, Canzani drove to the 106th Precinct in a black Chevy Traverse, laid the loaded firearm, which has a serial number, on the sidewalk and was taken into custody by police who were doing station house security.
O’Sullivan said that Canzani made statements to officers, and a lawyer came to the precinct, but the commander did not mention a motive or confession.
As of Tuesday, police had no updates on the case.
Canzani, a city Department of Transportation employee and resident of 88th Street in Howard Beach, was arraigned last Thursday night before Queens Criminal Court Judge Denise Johnson on a complaint charging him with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
If convicted, Canzani faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
“As alleged, this defendant clearly has no regard of human life and in broad daylight shot the victim as she stood in the entrance to her home,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz in a prepared statement. “This is yet another reminder how senseless gun violence is causing heart-wrenching loss in our communities. The defendant is now facing very serious charges.”
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association held a press conference on Thursday outside of Torres’ home, demanding that elected officials address the recent rise in crimes.
“We are disgusted at the level of violence and crime that has besieged us,” said Sam Esposito, the group’s president.
“It is unacceptable and unforgivable that we, the residents, the voters of our communities, live in constant fear.”
Esposito emphasized that it was the second shooting in nine days in the area, citing an incident last week in which an Ozone Park resident was reportedly shot in the legs near 88th Street and Albert Road.
The block association is calling for a meeting with the NYPD and elected and city officials including the Mayor’s Office today, May 12.
“As civic leaders, we want to propose our ideas and our concerns on how to better serve our community,” Esposito said.
Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens, Lower Manhattan), whose district covers just north of where the shooting took place, also called for action on gun violence in a statement.
“Yet another life has been stolen due to senseless gun violence in our communities,” she said. “My heart is broken for the family, friends, and neighbors who cherished Ms. Torres. I join the entire Ozone Park community in mourning this tragic loss.”
She continued, “We must invest more federal funding into community-based resources, job training, and early intervention programs to strengthen local opportunities. In addition, Congress must pass stronger gun control laws that crack down on the iron pipeline of illegal gun trafficking, fortify background checks, and ban weapons of war on our streets.”
