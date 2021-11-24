The mother of a 5-year-old Jamaica boy who died of an overdose of his seizure medication back in 2017 has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for his death.
Phyllis Reinoso, who pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, was sentenced on Nov. 9 according to a spokesperson for the Office of District Attorney Melinda Katz. She originally had been charged with second-degree manslaughter back in July 2018.
Her son, Michael Guzman, had suffered from seizures. Michael’s death on Jan. 22, 2017 marked the sixth time in a seven-month period that a child whose family was being monitored or had been investigated by the city’s Administration of Children’s Services died under suspicious circumstances.
Michael had five siblings. Prior to his death, ACS had visited the family’s home in Jamaica 13 times and found evidence of neglect or abuse on eight occasions.
Prosecutors at the time of her arrest made specific reference to Sept. 7, 2016, when Reinoso called Michael’s doctor saying that he was having an increased number of seizures. Told to admit him to a hospital, she did not do so for two days.
An examination determined that Michael had not been given regular doses of one of the medicines he needed twice a day.
His death from acute phenobarbital intoxication less than five months later was ruled a homicide in December 2017.
Michael’s parents told police back in 2017 that he was given the fatal dose the night before he died and that his parents left the house to visit a friend, leaving Michael with his siblings.
He had been dead for about 12 hours before his parents took him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center the next day.
Reinoso would be arrested in Alabama in July 2018 and brought back to New York City after waiving extradition proceedings.
The spate of deaths involving families with ACS case files rocked the de Blasio administration.
The first occurred on Sept. 26, 2016, when Zymere Perkins, 6, of Harlem, was beaten to death. His mother’s boyfriend was convicted of killing him.
The state’s Office of Children and Family Services investigated Zymere’s death, and in a Dec. 1. 2016 report, found repeated failings on the part of city personnel investigating his case.
Two days after the city received that report, Jaden Jordan, 3, of Brooklyn, died, five days after being beaten into a coma by his mother’s boyfriend, who was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
The city’s Department of Investigation issued its own report on Jan. 26, 2017 — four days after Michael Guzman died and a few hours before Zamair Coombs, 4, of Brooklyn died after being beaten by his mother after he dropped an egg in their home. His mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving 17 years.
Mayor de Blasio through the end of 2016 stood by his then-ACS Commissioner Gladys Carrion until announcing on Dec. 12 of that year that she had announced her resignation. On Dec. 13, de Blasio announced that he would appoint an outside monitor for ACS — without mentioning that then-Gov. Cuomo had ordered him to do so the day before.
In late January 2017 it was learned that Carrion still was running the department and participating in the search for her successor.
One week after telling the Daily News “I don’t do ETAs,” in regard to naming a new ACS commissioner, veteran government administrator David Hansell left a Wall Street job to take over the agency in February 2017. He had formerly worked in social service leadership posts under Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg, as well as in the administration of President Barack Obama. Hansell has been widely credited with modernizing and revitalizing the department.
