Queens Public Library was the center of another rally protesting Asian hate on Sunday, May 9.
More than a hundred people gathered around the library’s steps to call attention to anti-Asian attacks and to advocate for the rights of hate crime victims, sending well wishes for Mother’s Day in between speakers, chants and music.
Attendees marched down Main Street toward Northern Boulevard blasting a song named “Stop Asian Hate,” which was written by Pauline Huang, a music teacher from PS 184 in Whitestone. The sound emanated from the loud speakers of a car leading the crowd.
“To educate my students about racial equity and anti-racism, I wrote this song,” said Huang.
The rally was organized by the Worontzoff Law Office, PLLC, which handles a wide variety of immigration issues.
“Since the rise of Covid-19, we have had local people come to us asking for help that they weren’t able to report a crime,” said Preston Cheng, an attorney with the Flushing-based law office.
Members of the Asian community have gone to the law office seeking help regarding alleged hate crimes. They often are unsure about reporting the crimes due to barriers such as language and legal status, according to Cheng and his associate, Will Jiang. Cheng and Jiang said that people have come to them reporting assaults and robberies, but are afraid to go to the police.
The Worontzoff Law Office has been spreading awareness in the community about the U visa program, which offers temporary residency for immigrant victims of crimes who may not otherwise have been able to stay in the country. They are reserved for crime victims who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are meant to help prosecute crimes against noncitizens, eventually providing permanent resident status. New York City law prohibits law enforcement from asking about immigration status and victims may report crimes without having their immigration status investigated.
The protest was organized in partnership with Lina Mei of Lina Mei Jewelry and Auction. Other groups in attendance included the Guardian Angels, whose founder, Curtis Sliwa, is running in the 2021 mayoral election and pledged alliance with the Asian community, and the Public Safety Patrol, a Flushing civilian patrol team that was established in response to growing anti-Asian sentiment.
“We established the Public Safety Patrol because of the increased number of attacks on Asian people. Our goal is to keep our community safe and we are also here to be the voices for the victims. We believe the only way to fight against hate is to unite and to love,” said one of the founders, Wan Chen.
“This is the place with most Asian Americans so we shouldn’t let this happen here,” said City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who represents Downtown Flushing. Queens Community District 7 is over 52 percent Asian, compared to just 14 percent citywide, according to data from the US Census Bureau.
“We will fight, we will fight, we will fight,” chanted Koo.
