Support for the state’s new law preventing judges from imposing bail on people facing misdemeanor and many felony charges has collapsed since it was implemented Jan. 1, a new poll says.
Only 33 percent of respondents said the law is good for New York, while 59 percent said it is bad, according to the Siena College Poll, released Monday.
A month ago 37 percent said it was good for the state and 49 percent bad. And in April 2019, when the law was passed, 55 percent said it would be good for New York, with 38 percent saying it would be bad. The numbers are now reversed.
“Support for the new bail law — which took effect in January after passage as part of the budget last year — continues to plummet,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in announcing the results.
The poll question said the law bars “monetary bail for people facing misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges.” The law, however, prevents judges from imposing bail on a variety of crimes many people consider violent, such as aggravated vehicular homicide and assault in the third degree.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
