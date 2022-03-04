Pandemic restrictions in New York City venues and public schools will be rolled back starting Monday, Mayor Adams announced today.
“New Yorkers should be getting out and enjoying our amazing city,” Adams said in a Times Square press conference. “The fight may not be over, but we’re clearly winning the war.”
The mask mandate in schools and the Key to NYC vaccine mandate in restaurants, fitness facilities and entertainment venues will both end on Monday, March 7.
"We want to see when they’re feeling sad so we can feel them to comfort them,” Adams said of the students. “Masks prevented us from doing so for almost two years."
Masks will continue to be required for children under 5 years of age, a population that remains ineligible for vaccination. The mayor stated that children under 5 are “more likely to be hospitalized.”
“People wanted to say, ‘Let’s lift this across the board.’ That’s not what the science shows us,” he said. “I’d rather people complain against me than lose our babies.”
After plans were made for protests last week on both sides of the mask mandate debate, an anti-mask rally is already in the works for Monday outside of City Hall. “The lowest risk shouldn’t have the highest burden,” a flier for the event reads.
Daniela Jampel, a Queens mom who is helping to organize the rally, has a 4-year-old who will still be subject to the mandate. “I’m not going to send her to school with a mask anymore. If the schools wants to put one on her, I guess I can’t control that,” she said, calling the mandate “anti-child.”
“I can’t believe kids in pre-k are the only people in the entire city who have to wear a mask,” she added.
Melissa Savarese has children who are 5 and 7 years old. “How do I explain to my 5-year-old, ‘you have to wear one, but your sister doesn't?” The 5-year-old attends a pre-k where masks will be required.
“I think it's honestly just a ploy for them to say, ‘Well, if we push the vaccines again, then maybe they'll do it so that the kids won't have to wear masks,’” Savarese said.
Adriana Aviles, an advocate in District 26, has middle schoolers who can go without the mask next week. “I’m elated,” she said, but simply lifting the mandate will not be the end of it. When a teacher asked her middle school son’s class who would go without the mask on Monday, only he and two other students raised their hands.
“He doesn’t want to be the only one and he wants to make his friends feel comfortable, too. He’s kind of stuck,” she explained. “I feel bad for my son.”
She said she’s glad she does not have kids under 5 now, who would still be subject to the masks.
Schools will continue to maintain strict Covid-19 protocols, including increased ventilation, a daily screener to ensure those with symptoms do not come to school, and test kit distribution, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Making masks optional gives families and educators a choice, while remaining vigilant through high levels of testing and following the advice of our public health experts and the CDC,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks in a press release.
Businesses will have the ability to require masking and vaccination if they choose and employees previously mandated to be inoculated will still be so.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, expressed optimism over the announcement.
“New York City’s restaurant and nightlife industry has been devastated by Covid-19, and over the past two years these small businesses have endured ever changing pandemic mandates that have posed significant challenges to their operations, yet they’ve fought hard to persevere and to feed and serve our city during this time of crisis,” he said in the press release.
“Now, with our city achieving a high vaccination rate, a low infection rate, and as we enter the next stage of our city’s recovery, we must continue to be safe and smart, and modify mandates as the situation evolves.”
The city also rolled out a new color-coded system that tracks Covid risk throughout the five boroughs.
The system consists of four alert levels that outline precautions and recommended actions based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Burden Indicator.
New York City is currently in the low, green alert level, meaning there is low community spread and regular safety precautions are advised. Basic public health precautions, like good hand hygiene and staying home if sick, should be followed, the alert says.
As for “government actions,” it is recommended to maintain vaccine mandates and require facemasks in setting with vulnerable individuals and where vaccine status is not verified.
