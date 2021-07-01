Public libraries are set to reopen!
Except for eight branches.
The Queens Public Library announced June 24 that “nearly all” libraries, including those that have remained closed throughout the pandemic, will reopen for full service Monday, July 12.
The Flushing, Glendale, Ozone Park, Pomonok, Queens Village, South Jamaica, Steinway and Woodhaven branches will not reopen with the borough’s other 57 due to construction, needed repairs or their temporary use for other purposes. The Flushing branch, for example, is being used as a Covid-19 vaccination site.
The return to semi-normal will begin July 6 — cardholders can enjoy unlimited browsing and open seating at the 37 branches now open for in-person service. Time limits and distancing requirements will be lifted that day as well, except for hour-long limits on computer usage, which were in effect before the pandemic.
The Central Library and Middle Village locations will remain open for to-go service until the full expansion on July 12.
In-person programs will not be restored yet, though the QPL hopes to do so sometime during the summer. The QPL will continue providing virtual programming and resources, however.
Masks will be optional for staff and customers who are fully vaccinated, but required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
For the full reopening plan, new and expanded hours for each branch and other information, visit queenslibrary.org.
