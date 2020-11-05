The campaigning is over, the votes have been cast and the presidential election is still undecided. All but two races held in Queens have clear winners. Here are the results as of Wednesday afternoon.
President
With several swing states still too close to call, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump 248-214 in the Electoral College. Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have yet to be decided as the candidates look to get to the 270 mark.
Biden has received 50.2 percent of the popular vote, with Trump picking up 48.2 percent.
Borough president
Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) became the first black man elected Queens borough president, receiving 67.3 percent of the vote. Republican Joann Ariola earned 30.6 percent and Dao Yin of the Red Dragon Party received 2.1 percent.
Third Congressional District
Republican George Santos leads Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) 50.5 percent to 49 percent. Libertarian Howard Rabin received 0.5 percent of the vote. There are still 90,000 absentee ballots to be counted, Suozzi tweeted Wednesday.
Sixth Congressional District
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) was re-elected with 62.6 percent of the vote against Republican Thomas Zmich.
Seventh Congressional District
Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) was re-elected with 83.1 percent of the vote. Republican Brian Kelly earned 16.2 percent and Libertarian Gilbert Midonnet received 0.7 percent.
Eighth Congressional District
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) received 82.6 percent of the vote against Republican Garfield Wallace.
12th Congressional District
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) won with 79.1 percent. Republican Carlos Santiago-Cano received 19.5 percent and Libertarian Steven Kolln received 1.4 percent.
14th Congressional District
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) received 68.8 percent to win re-election with nearly 91 percent of precincts reporting. Republican John Cummings received 30.6 percent and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera of the Serve America Movement Party received 0.7 percent.
11th State Senate District
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) was re-elected with 57.7 percent against Republican Elisa Nahoum.
13th State Senate District
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) earned 76.3 percent of the vote in her successful re-election bid against Republican Jesus Gonzalez with 94 percent of precincts reporting.
15th State Senate District
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) won a relatively close race, picking up 53.7 percent of the vote against Republican Tom Sullivan. Two years ago, Addabbo received 64.1 percent of the vote in his win against Sullivan.
23rd Assembly District
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) was re-elected with 58.3 percent of the vote against Republican Peter Hatzipetros.
26th Assembly District
Republican John-Alexander Sakelos, a professional stage actor and humanities professor, received 52.4 percent of the vote in a close contest against Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside). Braunstein, who will wait for absentee ballots to be counted, has not conceded the race.
28th Assembly District
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) earned 83.8 percent of the vote against Danniel Maio of the COVID19 Stories Party with 74 percent of the precincts reporting.
31st Assembly District
Democrat Khaleel Anderson, a Far Rockaway activist, earned 88.7 percent of the vote in a landslide against Republican Joseph Cullina.
34th Assembly District
Democrat Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, executive director of the National Latina Institute, earned 75.8 percent of the vote against Republican William Marquez.
35th Assembly District
Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) was re-elected with 76.1 percent of the vote against Republican Han-Khon To, with 80 percent of precincts reporting.
38th Assembly District
Democrat Jenifer Rajkumar, director of immigration affairs for the state and a political science professor at CUNY, won with 70.2 percent of the vote against Republican Giovanni Perna.
40th Assembly District
Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) was re-elected with 83.3 percent against Steven Lee of the Justice & Peace Party.
Running unopposed for their respective seats were state Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau); and Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Zohran Kwame Mamdani in the 36th Assembly District.
The judiciary
The top nine vote-getters for justice of the Supreme Court for the 11th Judicial District were Tracy Catapano-Fox, Evelyn Braun, Kevin Kerrigan, Leonard Livote, Michelle Johnson, Karina Alomar, Darrell Gavrin, Mojgan Cohanim Lancman and Lance Evans.
Jessica Earle-Gargan and Nestor Diaz were voted judges of the Civil Court for Queens County. Denise Johnson and Leigh Cheng ran unopposed for judge of the Civil Court for the Fourth and Sixth municipal districts, respectively.
