In contrast to the increasing resistance to the city’s public school hybrid reopening pans, most of the 66 Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens will start the year with full-time in-class instruction, officials announced Tuesday.
The Diocese of Brooklyn said that each of its schools has submitted its 2020-2021 reopening plans to the state Department of Education, and most of them involved completely in-person five-days-per-week instruction
“We are pleased with the Governor’s recent announcement regarding the re-opening of schools. This is a great first step in the right direction to helping our children safely return to the classroom,” said Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko in an email.
The plans submitted by each school to New York State presented one of three options.
One involved a 100 percent in-person model with requirements for mandatory social distancing, face covering, hand and respiratory hygiene enforcement, daily health screenings for all who enter the building including temperature checks, testing and tracing policies and signage reminding of these requirements.
The second is a hybrid model that involves all the same requirements of the first model, but as with the city’s public schools, the schedule could be three days in school and two days of remote learning from home.
The third involved a completely remote schedule using the diocesan-wide distance education program, “focused exclusively on the development of an academically rigorous, Christ-centered remote learning program.”
“Our Principals, teachers, Boards and administrators have been hard at work to ensure all the health and safety protocols will be met at all our Catholic Academies and Parish Schools. We are prepared and excited for a full reopening in September. This may be slightly different school by school given the building footprint and student population. Some schools will need to use a hybrid model if they cannot meet the social distancing standards,” added Chadzutko.
— Max Parrott
