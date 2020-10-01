Mayor de Blasio last week extended the ban on most large events that require a permit through the end of the year as the fight against a surging coronavirus continues.
Parades, street fairs, concerts and other gatherings will remain prohibited in order to minimize crowding, make it easier for COVID-19 testing and treatment sites to operate and allow for the continued use of streets and parks for recreation, learning and dining, the Mayor’s Office said in an announcement.
The city plans alternatives to signature events such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year’s celebration. In Queens, major happenings such as the Queens County Fair at the Farm Museum, always held on one of the last weekends in September, and numerous street festivals have been canceled.
“Beating back COVID-19 means staying smart about public events with large gatherings. It also means drawing on our city’s greatest resource: our resilience and creativity,” Mayor de Blasio said in a Sept. 23 prepared statement. “New Yorkers are rising to the occasion with inventive, inspirational uses of public space, and we’ll support every effort to safely keep New York City the greatest and most vibrant city in the world.”
The order comes amid spikes in coronavirus cases in several neighborhoods in Queens and elsewhere [see separate story on page 2 or at qchron.com].
Some events are still allowed under de Blasio’s order, with the city citing as examples “dozens of pop-up music performances” by the New York Philharmonic and “hundreds of block parties, athletic events, religious events, health fairs, and cultural performances” as examples of gatherings that were held.
What are banned are events larger than one block; those that interfere with the Open Streets or Open Restaurants program; those that impede the public’s use of parks; those with a stage or video screen that require a permit for amplified sound; and parades and other processions.
Exempt from the order are demonstrations and rallies, religious events and press conferences.
Anyone seeking a permit for an event must also submit a safety plan on how the organizers plan to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 and how they will clean the space during and after the event.
The Mayor’s Office noted that outdoor nonessential gatherings also are limited to 50 people by order of the state.
The mayor’s directive, Executive Order 148, extends a previous order banning most events that he had issued in July.
