2.5 more years for Linden Place road

If all goes right this time around, College Point will see the Linden Place extension completed in summer 2022.

Residents have been waiting on the project that will provide another outlet for the isolated community and dilute heavy traffic since its announcement in 2008. Multiple stalls in construction have dragged the process out long past its original 2011 completion date, which the city’s Economic Development Corp. now projects as summer 2022.

“A timely completion of the Linden Place extension has been a priority for me since the day I took office,” said Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing). “Following numerous conversations we’ve arranged between EDC and community leaders, I am confident that our frustrations are not misplaced ... After over a decade of incompetence and mismanagement, EDC needs to do the right thing for our community and prioritize the completion of this project.”

Phase one to reconstruct the flooded-out Linden Place from Ulmer Street to 23rd Avenue was projected to reach completion in 2010, but actually finished in 2015.

Phase two to construct a free-flow U-turn at the Linden Place-Whitestone Bridge Service Road intersection began in February 2019, three years after phase one was wrapped up this past November. The project was constructed to alleviate traffic congestion in the area and was managed by the Gilbane Building Co. on behalf of the EDC. It includes new roadway, streetlights, roadway signs, striping and landscaping, according to an EDC spokesperson.

“The team is so excited that it’s complete,” the spokesperson said.

The area is prone to flooding due to its close proximity to the wetlands, which is a main contributor to project delays. Owners of the nearby former Flushing Airport were responsible for draining the water, but the task has not been re-delegated since the airport’s closing in 1982.

To combat the issue of flooding and ensure proper soil compaction to support the roadway, the EDC surcharged the road in 2017. The subphase was necessary so that roadway construction could be implemented, said the spokesperson.

“We’re coordinating with drainage issues with regulatory agencies city Department of Environmental Protection and state Department of Environmental Conservation and will have a resolution in the new year,” said the spokesperson. “We’re aiming to move forward with further development when this issue is resolved.”

Once the drainage issue is resolved, the EDC will continue with phase three, which will extend the Linden Place roadway from 23rd Avenue to 20th Avenue. The EDC targets a summer 2020 construction start, “assuming the draining issues are resolved as planned,” with construction projected to be complete in summer 2022.

“The Linden Place extension project, when completed, will bring much needed traffic flow and flooding mitigation improvements to the community of College Point,” said Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside). “My office will continue to closely monitor the progress of this long-awaited project and remain in contact with the EDC and Community Board 7 to see that it is brought to a prompt conclusion.”