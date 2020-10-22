Community Board 5 and Civics United for Railroad Environmental Solutions are worried that a new solid waste transfer station in Brentwood, LI, will bring more waste-by-rail into the area.
Omni Recycling of Brentwood LLC proposes processing 2,300 tons a day of municipal solid waste and construction and demolition residue and putting 1,000 rail cars into circulation to haul it; 250 more rail cars will be staged, switched, classified, stored and interchanged weekly in communities.
Residents in Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood and Maspeth have dealt with the smell from trash trains in the area for years.
“We are the nexus for east-west rail movement, north-south rail movement,” said board Public Transit Services Co-chairman John Maier, during last week’s online CB 5 meeting.
CB 5 and CURES want to see mitigation for communities and say waste blowoff, leachate and odors must be completely contained in the rail cars and containers.
The board is writing to the Department of Environmental Conservation, which is gathering public comments on the issue.
“If they don’t hear from anybody that there’s issues with open container cars, if they don’t hear from people that there’s issues that this waste-by-rail is impacting other communities other than the immediate site, they’re never going to acknowledge or hear it,” Maier said. “We have to get that voice out there.”
He clarified to the board that it is not a matter of CB 5 getting the project shut down.
“We are not shutting down a facility personally, we are not saying whether the facility can or cannot exist,” Maier said. “We’re saying why it should not be permitted in the way it’s being permitted because of its undue impacts ... These are the ways you get that across.”
Mary Parisen of CURES said the DEC doesn’t consider the ramifications the plan may have on communities as trains travels through Suffolk, Nassau, Queens and the Bronx, up through Albany and then to a landfill in Ohio.
“Basically this waste by rail is taking a tour of New York State in a manner that is effecting the environment and the quality of life of the constituents,” Parisen told the Chronicle.
She clarified that the group is not against waste by rail on its own. “CURES has never, ever been against freight rail nor are we against waste by rail except that there’s gotta be mitigation,” Parisen said. “There can’t be expansion of these facilities without mitigations.”
A bill requiring hard lids or sturdy coverings on trains carrying waste passed the state Senate in June 2019 but the corresponding bill in the Assembly is still in committee. In July, a bill sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) requiring covers on trains passed the House. The bill was received in the Senate in July.
Parisen also wants the Long Island Rail Road to use money allocated to it to cost-efficiently upgrade the locomotives being used, from MP15s, diesel engines from the 1970s, to Tier 4 locomotives that are compliant with the latest U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions standards and reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions.
“We’re not looking for gold-plated procurement here,” Parisen said. “We’re looking for a cost-efficient project.”
Maier said many engines in use are Tier 0, with little pollution regulation, and added that the cars “have a very fine netting on top,” so a lot of dust spreads.
“We are recommending that until they clean it up, until they get better locomotives that are not Tier 0, that we don’t add that capacity in that manner,” Maier said.
