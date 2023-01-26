After welcoming hundreds of Queens residents to his Mets’ Citi Field on Jan. 7, team owner Steve Cohen is set to host another visioning session this Sunday, Jan. 29, so community members may weigh in on the future of the 50 acres of land to the west and south of the ballpark.
Community members can sign up for 30-minute time slots between 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday, during which they can suggest ideas for future development and answer questions from Cohen’s team.
To register, visit queensfuture.com; space is limited.
The Queens Chamber of Commerce is hosting a similar session for members only on Saturday.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.