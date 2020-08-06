Victims of child sex abuse have been granted more time to file lawsuits against those responsible under legislation Gov. Cuomo signed Monday.
The bill extends the “look back window” for victims to file suit under the Child Victims Act until Aug. 14, 2021, a full year later than the original law said. Cuomo earlier had extended the time frame until Jan. 14, 2021 through an executive order.
The Child Victims Act allows victims of sex abuse to sue public and private institutions up until they turn 55. The look back window gives them time to file cases that had been barred because of the time that had passed since the abuse took place. The law also extended the statute of limitations on criminal cases until the victim turns 28.
“The Child Victims Act brought a long-needed pathway to justice for people who were abused, and helps right wrongs that went unacknowledged and unpunished for far too long and we cannot let this pandemic limit the ability for survivors to have their day in court,” Cuomo said, adding that extending the look back window is the right thing to do during the coronavirus crisis.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
