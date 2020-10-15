The Federal Aviation Administration has extended the public comment period for its draft environmental impact statement for the proposed LaGuardia Airport AirTrain project through 5 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 20. The report can be found online at lgaaccesseis.com.
Information on how to comment by the online form is available on the project’s website at lgaaccesseis.com/draft-eis-how-to-comment.
Emailed comments can be sent over to comments@lgaaccesseis.com. Writers are asked to include “Draft EIS Formal Comment” in the subject line of the email, and to include the writer’s name as it is not always in the email address.
Voicemail comments of up to two minutes can by left on the project hotline at (855) 542-3479. Callers are asked to specify that they are submitting a formal comment.
Letters can be mailed to Mr. Andrew Brooks, Environmental Program Manager — Airports Division, Federal Aviation Administration Eastern Regional Office, AEA-610, 1 Aviation Plaza, Jamaica, New York 11434.
