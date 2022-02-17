The city will support a record 100,000 summer job opportunities for young people ages 14 to 24, Mayor Adams announced Tuesday. Ninety thousand will stem from the Summer Youth Employment Program and 10,000 from other city programs. The 90,000 opportunities through SYEP is the largest number of jobs ever made available in the program’s 60-year history. The record number of opportunities — an increase from the previous record of nearly 75,000 — is possible in part due to a $79 million investment that will be made in the mayor’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget, his office said. This expansion is a key part of an overall strategy to keep the city’s youth engaged and active over the summer months when crime spikes — and is a preventive action outlined in Adams’ Blueprint to End Gun Violence.
SYEP provides career pathways and teaches valuable skills to participants. Positions are paid. Applications for the SYEP CareerReady and Special Initiatives tracks opened on Feb. 14, and the general community-based application period for all youth opens on March 1. More information may be found at application.nycsyep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.