More school breakfasts mean fewer absences

Schools serving breakfast after the bell can cut down on chronic student absences, according to a new report by the University of California Santa Barbara on behalf of advocacy group No Kid Hungry.

The report said nearly 8 million students — about 16 percent of all students in the country — are missing at least three weeks of school each year. That can lead to an increased likelihood of dropping out and a greater risk of becoming unemployed adults.

The study pointed out the importance of serving breakfast after the bell as opposed to before because of the difficulties of getting children to school. The issue is “especially daunting” for low-income parents more likely to have limited transportation options and less flexible schedules.

There is also a stigma children face by being “one of the poor kids” eating in the cafeteria before the bell.

New York City schools offer free breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals to all students during the school year. Part of the study examining young elementary school students attending a school that served breakfast in the classroom found a four-percentage-point reduction in the likelihood of chronic absenteeism and a five -percentage-point decrease in the number of days students were absent. There was improvement in reading achievement and an increase in internalizing behaviors, such as self-esteem.

Stephanie di Figlia-Peck, a nutritionist at Northwell Health’s Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, said she sees many children not eating breakfast.

“Breakfast is not a family meal anymore,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

But, di Figlia-Peck said, skipping breakfast is “a missed opportunity to get key nutrients that we need.”

She said it’s important to jump-start the metabolism by having breakfast but another problem is that many kids are going to sleep later and eating late in the night.

“So when they get up at seven, they’re not hungry,” di Figlia-Peck said.

She said she sees patients choosing to stay in bed instead of eating in the morning.

“Why would I get up 10 minutes early to eat something when I can get 10 more minutes of sleep?” she said.

Di Figilia-Peck, who works with patients ages 8 to 21, said kids stay up late looking at their phones, and she has been told by parents that they realize their children are still awake when they see the light from the phone under the door.

She said she finds a lot of students are skipping lunch as well and then it’s a “feeding fest” when they get home.

“The brain wants us to have a steady supply of glucose and nutrients and when we’re not getting them then the brain kicks in extra and taps a little bit harder and says, ‘Time to eat,’” di Figlia-Peck said.

The nutritionist added that she sees more dieting at younger ages, something she believes is due to children seeing altered versions of people on social media.

“The amount of adolescents that are dieting today is staggering,” di Figlia-Peck said.

She is a proponent of schools serving free or low-cost meals to students.

“For some children that is the only nutritious meal of the day,” di Figlia-Peck said.