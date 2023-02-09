Gov. Hochul’s proposed budget includes a big bump in school funding and also includes getting rid of a regional cap on the number of charter schools in New York City, an element that has drawn much attention from Queens lawmakers and education activists.
The 2023-24 budget, which must be negotiated on with the Legislature, includes $34.5 billion in school aid, which is 10 percent higher than last year’s budget.
The school funding includes $24 billion for Foundation Aid, which considers school district wealth and student need to create an equitable distribution of state money to schools, and $250 million of that will go to tutoring to address learning loss.
SUNY and CUNY would receive $1.5 billion in new capital funding, including $1.2 million that would go toward maintaining and preserving campus facilities and making strategic investments; $224 million will go to community colleges.
The budget adds $125 million to pre-K programs and will support approximately 17,500 additional full-day slots.
Hochul has also proposed eliminating the regional cap on the number of charter schools in the city and would allow licenses for closed-down “zombie charters” to be reissued, which could bring around 100 of the schools to New York City.
In a recent interview on NY1, Hochul said she is a product of and believer in public schools.
“So I don’t understand the argument that somehow allowing parents, especially in Black and brown communities, who are just saying, ‘can we just have an option here,’ if we’re sitting on a waitlist for a charter school, I mean I don’t think we should be telling them they don’t have a choice,” she said. “I’m committed to public schools, but why not let people who have a different view of how their children should be educated have that option.”
Last week, state legislators and advocates, including state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), city Comptroller Brad Lander and Sheree Gibson, the Queens borough president’s Panel for Educational Policy appointee, rallied against the proposed charter expansion, calling it a “nonstarter.”
“The Governor laid down the welcome mat for NYC school kids in her proposed budget by fully funding Foundation Aid so our students can finally receive the sound, basic education they are entitled to under the New York State constitution,” Liu said in a statement.
“However, lifting the charter cap would pull that rug right back out from underneath our kids’ feet by diverting precious, long sought after resources away from the schools that need it most.”
Ramos said on Twitter, “We fought too hard for foundation aid to allow for a two tiered system of education. We’re going to fight to keep this out of the budget.”
The Asian Wave Alliance, the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Greater New York and the New York City Residents Alliance responded in support of the budget.
The groups said in a joint statement that the lawmakers’ rebuke fails to consider the needs of Asian-American families. Attempts to get rid of gifted and talented and screened programs and implementing lottery-style admissions has left “families who value merit-based options with chance.”
The number of Asian students attending charter schools has jumped 54 percent in the past five years, said Yiatin Chu, president of the AWA.
The groups’ support of charters comes from them often outperforming public schools in state test scores, with less funding per student, and gives families expanded options without “introducing new costs.”
The budget would increase charter schools’ per-pupil funding by 4.5 percent.
