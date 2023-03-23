The City Council last Thursday voted to pass legislation meant to ensure cleaner waterways with two environmental bills focused on abandoned boats and bottle deposits.
Introduction 210-A, sponsored by Councilwomen Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), passed unanimously and would help keep city waterways clear by amending the City Charter to create a marine debris disposal and vessel surrendering office.
That will make it easier to clear city shores of vessels, often abandoned in the outer boroughs and communities including Jamaica Bay.
“Int. 210 is vital towards enhancing the health and wellbeing of New York City’s waterways,” Ariola said in a prepared statement.
Ariola has called for creating such an office to receive boats that can no longer be cared for since before taking office. She has continued the efforts of her predecessor, former Councilman Eric Ulrich, is ridding areas like Hawtree and Shellbank basins of abandoned boats.
In 2021, joint efforts between the city Parks Department and the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers tackled boats as large as 35 feet that were sunken around Jamaica Bay. Then, two in the canals were addressed, one of which was there since Superstorm Sandy. They pose safety and environmental concerns and inconvenience boaters.
“By creating an office specifically for marine debris disposal and vessel surrendering, we can better streamline the services necessary for beautifying our waters while offering boat-owners viable alternatives to abandonment for their old or unwanted vessels,” Ariola continued.
Brooks-Powers said the city has a responsibility to preserve its waterfronts.
“Abandoned vessels present ecological, recreational and safety risks to residents in communities like mine,” she said in a statement. “An Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering will empower the Administration to address this problem and remove dangerous debris from our shores.”
Additionally, the Council passed Resolution 167-A sponsored by Councilmember Sandy Nurse (D-Brooklyn) that calls upon the state to pass and the governor to sign legislation to expand and update New York’s 40-year-old container deposit law to include noncarbonated beverages, wine and liquor and to raise the deposit from 5 cents to 10 cents. The goal is to further incentivize the removal of recyclable plastic and glass bottles from waste streams.
Known as the “Bigger Better Bottle Bill,” the legislation aims to increase recycling rates, and supports the canning community, according to a Council press release.
Another measure that passed, introduced by Councilmember Pierina Sanchez (D-Bronx), would amend language in the existing Green Building Law to bring it in line with Local Laws 97 of 2019 and 154 of 2021, which require buildings over 25,000 square feet to meet new energy-efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions limits by 2024 and phase fossil fuels out of new construction, respectively.
Four Council members voted against that one, including Ariola and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
