The Queens Public Library announced last Monday that eight more branches will open for to-go service on Monday, Aug. 10.
The branches reopening are the:
• Astoria Library at 14-01 Astoria Blvd.;
• Cambria Heights Library at 218-13 Linden Blvd.;
• Jackson Heights Library at 35-51 81 St.;
• Queensboro Hill Library at 60-05 Main St. in Flushing;
• Rego Park Library at 91-41 63 Dr.;
• Ridgewood Library at 20-12 Madison St.;
• South Ozone Park Library at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd.; and
• Whitestone Library at 151-10 14 Road.
The hours for to-go service will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a one-hour closure from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning; 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; and 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays with a one-hour closure from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.
All returned materials will be set aside or “quarantined” for 96 hours before they are put back into circulation.
All staff and visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at the open branches. There will be no on-site public programs, browsing, meeting room availability, seating, public computers or in-person reference service.
To-go service allows customers to request materials in advance through the QPL app or website or by calling (718) 990-0728 and picking them up at the designated library.
Seven branches started to-go service in mid-July:
• Bayside Library at 214-20 Northern Blvd.;
• Bellerose Library at 250-06 Hillside Ave.;
• East Elmhurst Library at 95-06 Astoria Blvd.;
• Kew Gardens Hills Library at 72-33 Vleigh Place;
• Laurelton Library at 134-26 225 St.;
• Long Island City Library at 37-44 21 St.; and
• Peninsula Library at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
