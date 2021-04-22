Five more Queens Public Library locations were to have opened for to-go service three days a week starting Wednesday.
The locations are the:
• Baisley Park Library at 117-11 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica;
• Douglaston Library at 249-01 Northern Blvd. in Little Neck;
• Howard Beach Library at 92-06 156 Ave.;
• Middle Village Library at 72-31 Metropolitan Ave.; and
• Woodside Library at 54-22 Skillman Ave.
To-go service allows people to request materials in advance either online at queenslibrary.org, using the QPL app or by calling (718) 990-0728 to pick them up. No library allows browsing yet.
The locations will be open for service 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays with a one-hour closure for cleaning from 1 to 2 p.m.; and 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a one-hour closure for cleaning from 3 to 4 p.m.
Remote printing requests are also available and materials can be returned at to-go service locations.
