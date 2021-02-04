It looks as if a Rego Park funeral home will come down and housing will go up.
“The planned structure replacing the chapel, as I understand, is to be dedicated to providing affordable housing for seniors,” said Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) in an email.
Parkside Memorial Chapels at 98-60 Queens Blvd. was designed 60 years ago but last Nov. 9, papers were filed for a partial demolition of the site with the City’s Department of Buildings.
The work, according to the DOB site, includes a partial demolition of exterior decorative masonry walls on the first and second floors.
“My office will seek to work with the developer to incorporate within the new structure as much of Parkside Chapels as is feasible,” Koslowitz said. “As I have done with all development projects in my district, I will be focusing on providing for the maximum amount of affordable rental units possible, with the emphasis on apartments for our seniors.”
All of Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, Forest Hills and Kew Gardens is zoned for high-rise development, according to the councilwoman. The NYC Zoning Resolution gives property owners the right to demolish low-density property and replace it with high-rise development, within limitation, along the corridor without permission from the city.
“An architecturally, culturally and historically significant site sadly remains endangered,” said Michael Perlman, chairman of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council.
He noted the facade offers a modernist twist that bears homage to the Sinai desert of Moses, the Israelites and the Ten Commandments, consisting of walls with thousands of Jewish stars and concrete screens with exposed steel beams, leading to a bronze sculptural fountain of floating leaves. Planting areas include a weeping beech tree, believed to be the only one of its kind in the vicinity.
Parkside merged last year with Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapels at 114-03 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, 1.3 miles away from the Rego Park site.
“As a 58-year resident of Rego Park/Forest Hills, it would be with a very heavy heart to witness the demolition of Parkside Chapels,” Koslowitz said. “At the same time, the sadness would be tempered by the fact that the new structure would create desperately needed housing for seniors.”
More developments are planned for across the boulevard, as a proposal for a 16-story mixed-use building is in the works where the Ohr Natan synagogue, Tower Diner and other businesses are located.
(1) comment
Come on, enough is enough! No more Buildings for Rego Park. We have been deluged in Rego Park with buildings and we do not need any more. Put a Senior Center there, but no more people, more cars, more traffic. I hope the people in Rego Park wise up and put an end to all these buildings. I wish that someone would take a stand besides myself and say "No More Buildings" CB6. Can some politician or candidate running for District 29 speak up and say "We have enough"? I would love to find out what candidate, either Dem or Republican, running for that office has to say about all these buildings going up? I have never heard one of them speak out. Where are your voices?
Kathleen Schatz
Kathleen Schatz
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.