Merrill Carinci of Bellerose Manor was walking her dog, Nova, in Alley Pond Park two weeks ago for a daily gathering of dogs and their “hoomans.”
“The park is available to dogs off the leash until 9 a.m.,” Carinci said.
They were at the underpass beneath the Vanderbilt Parkway near Union Turnpike when the lightning-quick Nova ate something that appeared to be dark brown in color. Later that evening Carinci and her husband noticed something was wrong.
“He took her out and she was sluggish, but he thought she could be tired because it was late,” Carinci said.
The next day, Nova, an early riser who usually races Carinci to the door on the way out, wouldn’t get out of bed. She was walking in a wobbly fashion, had trouble getting into the car, and wouldn’t get out at the park.
“She’s a maniac,” Carinci said. “Our trainer said she never runs out of energy.” She took Nova to the BluePearl Veterinary Partners animal hospital in Forest Hills.
“The doctor gave her a through examination, but she seemed to know what was wrong,” she said. Nova had ingested marijuana, likely in a discarded brownie or cookie.
“The vet says they’re seeing this two to three times per day,” she said. A staffer from BluePearl confirmed the frequency, saying things have gotten worse in the last year especially.
Taken home and kept hydrated, Nova was her affectionate, high-octane self the next day.
“She’s fine,” Carinci said. “The recovery literally takes about 24 hours.”
Dr. Diane Levitan, who teaches at the Long Island University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Brookville, LI, said the story sounds all too familiar since the state began the process to legalize marijuana.
“It’s happening a lot more,” Levitan said. Aside from the lethargy and trouble walking straight, dogs can vomit, especially if they consume it in plant form. They also may suffer urinary incontinence.
“It’s very unlikely that it would kill a dog. In the worst-case scenario, if they eat something really, really strong, they might have a seizure or almost become comatose. But that’s very, very rare.”
The biggest concern, Levitan said, is not so much the marijuana content but if they ingest it with chocolate; or if dogs consume a fatty, buttery substance that is often used to prepare marijuana for use in food.
“If it’s a plant, they might vomit. If it’s in cookies or a brownie, there are certain things in those that are toxic.” Levitan said the sweetener xylitol also can be toxic. It can happen in cats and birds as well.
Levitan said CBD products are generally not as dangerous, but synthetic marijuana varieties can be unpredictable. Concentration can be key.
“You just have to be careful,” she said.
