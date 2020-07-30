In a growing field to replace Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), two more candidates are in the race: David Aronov and Edwin Wong. The two join Evan Boccardi, Eliseo Labayen, Sharon Levy and Lynn Schulman.
Koslowitz will be term-limited at the end of 2021.
Aronov, who used to be director of community relations for Koslowitz, and is now a Queens lead organizer for the 2020 Census, is looking to be the first Bukharian representative in a district with nearly 60,000 of the Asian Jewish residents.
“I know the issues that people are concerned about,” he told the Chronicle Monday, adding that he wouldn’t have to learn on the job.
Phase 4 of the Queens Boulevard bike lane project, east of Yellowstone Boulevard, has yet to be started but Aronov, saying the first two phases in western Queens were successful, said Phase 3 needs to be reworked.
“I don’t think it’s safe for bikers,” he said. “I don’t think it’s safe for pedestrians and I don’t think it’s safe for drivers.”
Aronov, who criticized the plan’s design and lack of community feedback, thinks the plan can go back to the drawing board and be reconfigured. A separate upcoming capital project will see side medians rebuilt to be wider. Pedestrian spaces will become part of the medians, and buses, such as the Q60, will be moved to the main roadway.
“Why not put the bike lane in the median with the extension that’s going to happen?” Aronov said.
Regarding the Department of Education’s diversity plan to swap some students in middle schools in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Kew Gardens with some in Jamaica, Aronov said he wants to hear more from parents and that there will still be an equity gap if the schools are not properly funded.
He would also push for more robotics and home economics courses in schools to teach “different life skills in order to excel.” Aronov also wants Gifted and Talented classes expanded, as well as dual-language programs in schools.
Aronov criticized the borough-based jail plan, that would see Rikers Island shuttered for four smaller jails, including one in Kew Gardens.
“If you’re going to close Rikers and you’re going to open up four new jails, you’re creating four mini-Rikers because you’re not changing the culture,” he said.
The city’s fiscal 2021 budget saw funding for the plan cut by more than $470 million and moved into the fiscal 2025-29 plan.
“I don’t even think the jails are going to happen under the next councilmember’s term,” Aronov said.
Wong, president of the Forest Hills Asian Association and a candidate for Democratic State Committee male member for Assembly District 28 — the results are still being finalized — is also on the ballot.
He believes the school diversity plan could have been introduced better by the city.
“I don’t think anyone’s against diversity but it’s more of the inconvenience of having to travel with my kids or I have to put them on the bus themselves or the train themselves,” Wong said, noting safety concerns.
He noted criticism that there wasn’t enough input from parents and that many believe the city will implement whatever it wants to.
Wong described the concern as, “They’re just going to go out there, talk to people and then do whatever they want to do.”
He is also advocating for universal home care for seniors, regardless of income, so that they can have aides come to their homes, as well as having access to the internet at home or at senior centers.
“It should be looked at because of the large number of seniors in the neighborhood,” Wong said.
He also opposes the borough-based jail plan, preferring to see a rebuild at Rikers Island, while money for the project could be used for other things, such as rent relief, mortgage payments, education and more.
Wong also said he would look more at the bike lanes, noting that many business owners have complained about a loss of parking hurting sales but that supporters of the bike lanes say the complaints are unfounded.
When it comes to transportation, he wants to save some of the bus routes that the MTA looked to change in its bus redesign plan. Many residents were concerned about changes to the Q23 and a proposal to stop the Q60 from running to Manhattan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.