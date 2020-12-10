The Queens Public Library opened a dozen more branches for to-go service at the end of November, bringing to the total to 35.
The 12 new open spots include:
• Briarwood Library at 85-12 Main St.;
• East Flushing Library at 196-36 Northern Blvd.;
• Elmhurst Library at 86-07 Broadway;
• Glen Oaks Library at 256-04 Union Tpke;
• Hollis Library at 202-05 Hillside Ave.;
• Hunters Point Library at 47-40 Center Blvd. in Long Island City;
• Lefrak City Library at 98-30 57 Ave. in Corona;
• Maspeth Library at 69-70 Grand Ave.;
• Mitchell-Linden Library at 31-32 Union St. in Flushing;
• Richmond Hill Library at 118-14 Hillside Ave.;
• Rochdale Village Library at 169-09 137 Ave. in Jamaica; and
• St. Albans Library at 191-05 Linden Blvd.
Each branch is operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with a one-hour closure from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning; 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday; and 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a one-hour closure from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.
To-go service allows people to request materials in advance at queenslibrary.org, the mobile app or calling (718) 990-0728.
Public services and programs remain online only. People may enter select locations for pickup of materials on hold only and may return materials at external return machines. There is no browsing, no in-person reference service, no seating, no public computer usage, no meeting room availability and no book donations.
Returned items are quarantined for 96 hours in designated containers before being put into circulation.
A library spokesperson said health and safety are at the forefront of reopening.
“Infection rates, the closure of schools, our role in potential community spread of the virus, the effectiveness of preventive measures, the evolving science, and City and state directives, among other considerations, may each influence our next steps without being the only reason why we would close one or more of our locations, or reduce or expand service,” she said.
Public computer use was scheduled to begin at seven branches Nov. 23 but was postponed indefinitely.
The library is in the first stage of its reopening. Stage 2 will eventually see limited access with modified spaces for browsing, computer usage, in-person reference and appointment-based services. Public programs and mobile library service will be limited. The number of locations and services is still to be determined based on conditions. Stage 3 will see all locations open with appropriate limitations in place.
There are no fines or fees on any library materials checked out this year until Jan. 4, 2021 at the earliest. All blocks on library cards with fines and fees of $15 have been lifted until further notice.
