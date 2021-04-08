Revel scooters recently reappeared in Forest Hills.
At least four were parked in the vicinity of Yellowstone Boulevard and 63rd Avenue last weekend. One sat through Wednesday at least on the west side of Yellowstone between 63rd Avenue and 62nd Drive, despite it being a no-standing zone during the day on weekdays.
Asked if the scooters are subject to tickets or whether their sudden appearance is part of a pilot program, the Department of Transportation directed questions to the shareable electric moped company.
A Revel spokesperson said they first were put out in March 2020, as part of an expansion project to help out at the start of the pandemic. The company sought to include more Queens neighborhoods, including Forest Hills, at the time.
Revel suspended service in the city for a month last year after a pair of rider deaths in July. A third rider, who was injured in July, died during the suspension in August. Stricter rules were put in place when Revel resumed operations, including a 21-question test and photographic evidence of wearing a helmet. The scooters can travel up to 30 miles per hour.
There are 3,000 Revel mopeds in the city, though the spokesperson said there was no exact number for Queens as they move around frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.