This pair of moped muggers don’t mind dragging a 12-year-old girl down the sidewalk alongside their ride if it means getting that jewelry.
And they have found their formula of riding up behind and then attacking unsuspecting victims — almost always women — to be productive, leading to a 6-1 record on scoring necklaces, according to the NYPD.
The attack on the tween girl, which can be seen on surveillance video at qchron.com, was the first of the spree reported by police. It happened at about 4:35 p.m. Oct. 24 in front of 42-63 Layton St. in Elmhurst.
The men pull up next to the girl on the sidewalk and the one on the back of the scooter leans over and grabs for her necklace. The driver keeps going forward slowly. But the chain does not break and the girl is dragged. She tries to maintain her footing but goes down to her knees and then is rolled over as the robber keeps his hand on the necklace and the moped keeps moving. Then the scooter goes down too. As the driver rights it, his accomplice completes the chain snatching. He then runs down the sidewalk alongside his partner on the vehicle as the girl stands on the sidewalk and adjusts her backpack.
No photos or video were provided from the other six incidents.
It was the second try that failed, when the robbers rode up on a 37-year-old woman at the corner of 34th Avenue and 103rd Street in Corona at about 2:20 p.m. Oct. 26 and started punching her. They broke her necklace but fled without it.
Yet they were determined to score.
Just 10 minutes later they shoved a woman at 31st Avenue and 76th Street in East Elmhurst and stole two necklaces from her.
At about 7 p.m. they robbed a 52-year-old man of his necklace in front of 41-53 75 St. in Elmhurst. And then around 8:50 p.m. they did the same to a 35-year-old woman in front of 35-20 73 St. in Jackson Heights.
The next day they grabbed another necklace off a 70-year-old woman in front of 34-21 77 St. in Jackson Heights at about 3 p.m.
They apparently took some time off, but then on Nov. 7 got back to business, snatching a necklace from a 48-year-old woman at the corner of Penrod Street and Otis Avenue in Corona at about 12:45 p.m.
Anyone with information that could help nab the duo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
