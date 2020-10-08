With tough economic times already upon them, New York City and State got another dose of bad news last week when Moody’s Investors Service downgraded both governments’ general obligation bonds.
Moody’s is one of a select handful of agencies that rates government bonds based on a slew of criteria including budgeting and financial management practices; and the long-term outlook for a particular government’s or agency’s fiscal health.
The higher the rating, the less a government or government agency needs to pay in interest when it sells bonds to finance big-ticket expenditures.
Drops in the rating raise the interest rates on borrowing, thus increasing the cost down the road as the bonds are paid off.
Moody’s lowered the rating on $38.7 billion in outstanding city general obligation bonds from Aa1 to Aa2, and set a rating of Aa2 on $900 million in bonds for 2021.
It also lowered the rating from Aa2 to Aa3 on $4.5 billion in debt issued through the Hudson Yards Infrastructure Corp.; the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.; the New York City Industrial Development Agency; the New York City Educational Construction Fund and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. It’s long-term outlook for the city remained negative.
Moody’s, in a statement released last week, said the downgrade reflects the substantial financial challenges the city is facing because of the coronavirus outbreak, and that it expects that New York is on a longer recovery path than most major cities.
“The city regularly identifies and closes future budget year gaps, but has delayed implementing more recurring savings and relied primarily on reserves, the possibility of direct federal aid and a request for deficit financing authority from the state,” the report states.
Moody’s did say revenue for this fiscal year is ahead of forecasts; but that the city’s long-term finances could be hit as the state struggles with its own difficulties and those of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Mayor de Blasio’s office and Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) both expressed disappointment over the downgrade in emails to the Chronicle on Monday.
“It is unfortunate that New York City has been issued a downgrade,” Dromm said. “As demonstrated by this year’s budget, these are hard times. I know that we will bounce back once this difficult era is behind us. As Finance Chair ... , I will do whatever I can to expedite our City’s recovery.”
“We are disappointed in the downgrade given our track record of strong fiscal management,” said Julia Arredondo, the mayor’s deputy press secretary. “New York City continues to have strong credit ratings that outrank large cities across the country, and we will continue to forge ahead on our path to recovery like we have before.”
De Blasio’s office has touted savings, including $5.8 billion over fiscal years 2020 and ’21 since last June, with $1.7 billion recurring annually as of next July, plus annual increases in reserve funds.
City Hall also has pointed to a hiring freeze and vacancy reduction generating $600 million in savings citywide and reduced budgeted headcount by over 5,300 in FY 21; furloughs of all managerial and nonrepresented city employees; a 12 percent cut to the Mayor’s Office budget; and $604 million in debt service savings since June 2019
Moody’s long-term outlook for New York State was revised from negative to stable, though it downgraded GO bonds — backed by income tax revenue, sales tax and other sources — from Aa1 to Aa2. Moody’s said its outlook for the state is intertwined with COVID-19, the city and the MTA.
“While the public health response to the pandemic brought the city’s infection rate down to among the lowest of big cities, the lasting economic consequences will likely be amongst the most severe in the nation and will require significant fiscal adjustments by the city, the MTA and the state,” the report says. Moody’s added that the other facet is the dual challenge of seeing COVID-19 contained throughout the world while “repairing the attractiveness” of the city for families, office workers, tourists and business travelers.
“While the state has taken actions to balance the budget, thus far they are primarily of a stop-gap nature and decisions about lasting budgetary changes to address the state’s large budget gaps have been postponed,” the ratings agency said.
State Budget Director Robert Mujica said in an email that the report should put Washington, DC, on notice.
“We agree that New York State was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as the federal government failed to respond and allowed 3 million travelers from Europe to enter New York City-area airports and others, precipitating the virus’ spread,” Mujica said.
“As Moody’s rightly notes, New York’s response was unparalleled as we took New York from the global epicenter of the pandemic to one of the lowest infection rates in the nation,” he added. “We now have to overcome the pandemic’s economic fallout, and as we’ve said very clearly, the federal government needs to take responsibility and deliver the funding New York State needs to revive its economy.”
Mujica said economists from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to Ben Bernanke, who served in the post under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, agree there will be no national economic recovery without proper support for the states, particularly for New York, which he said produces 8 percent of the national gross domestic product, and New York City, which combined with other cities, makes up one-third of U.S. GDP.
“Today’s action by Moody’s should be a wake-up call to the federal government that they need to act and act now by providing $500 billion in state and local funding,” he concluded.
