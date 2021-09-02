The CowParade is udderly fantastic.
The art installation featuring 78 painted fiberglass cows will be spread out at eight pastures throughout the city. Two are in Queens: 19 cows are grazing at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and one can be found on the Boardwalk at Beach 108th Street in Rockaway.
Each cow is painted uniquely by an artist and has its own name, like I LOVE MOO YORK and DON’T HAVE A COW. Each one weighs approximately 125 pounds.
The cows were installed Aug. 18 and will remain on view until Dec. 17.
At the end of the event, the cows will be auctioned off and the proceeds will benefit the charity Gods Love We Deliver, an organization that works to improve the health and well-being of men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition.
A complete list of the cows and their artists, a history of the parade and information on how to purchase one is available at bit.ly/3BkxMpT.
