New York City, NY (11385)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.